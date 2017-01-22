Millions march around the world for women, against Trump

Bec Evans

Millions of people joined forces in different cities across the world yesterday for the historic #WomensMarch that landed on Donald Trump’s (read our opinion of him here) first day as President of the USA. What happened yesterday was unprecedented, perhaps even unexpected, but united the world in demonstrating that we reject Donald Trump, his beliefs, what he says, how he acts and the policies he wants to implement.

We marched in London, but on our Instagram reached out to our readers to ask you where you were protesting. It was moving to receive responses from all around the world – with people marching in places as far apart as Lyon, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Sydney and Paris.

We also had the iconic filmmaker and activist Rose McGowan – who just this month featured in Dazed discussing the power of female anger – take over our Instagram Stories for the march in Washington D.C. Head to our Instagram to check her videos – <3 to Rose for being involved. Here’s what went down around the world, stay tuned on Dazed for a film from London and D.C. THE AERIAL VIEWS OF THE PROTESTS REVEALED JUST HOW BIG IT WAS WAS This protest was huge, make no mistake. It made history, with an estimated 3 million marching across the U.S and 100,000 people hitting London. The initial epicentre of the protest was Washington D.C, but aerial footage from protests around the world quickly revealed that this was a global event that spread far beyond one city and dwarfed the turnout for Trump’s inauguration by some distance. An estimated 600 sister marches took place. Love really did trump hate.

the aerials out of chicago #womensmarch are something else pic.twitter.com/ucvwtVzYM5 — Christina Manduley (@cmanduley) January 21, 2017

#WomensMarch happening in Washington DC right now! Stay tuned for updates pic.twitter.com/WmbGs6deyO — Urdu VOA (@URDUVOA) January 21, 2017

DONALD TRUMP STILL HASN’T MENTIONED IT For someone who seems to have a worrying disability to stop tweeting, it’s slightly odd that Donald Trump, the newly-inaugurated President of the USA, is yet to comment on such an enormous protest against his pussy-grabbing antics. Weird. This is his last tweet, but actually works against him as the only people showing heart, fight and spirit yesterday were the ones marching to reject him. Sean Spicer used his first press conference to rant against the ‘dishonest’ media who were truthfully reporting on the poor attendance at Trump’s inauguration. Sad!

"Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the HEART and FIGHT and SPIRIT of America." - @POTUSpic.twitter.com/26JQOY4pk8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 21, 2017

SOME OF THE SIGNS WERE AMAZING Have a look:

a few of my favorite signs #WomensMarchpic.twitter.com/INktb8xKhg — Black Marvel Girl (@BlackMarvelGirl) January 22, 2017

Protesters lay down used signs outside Metro Center station in DC. #WomensMarch#teamrecordpic.twitter.com/Hb0UDhNxL5 — Nicholas Pugliese (@nickpugz) January 21, 2017

PEOPLE LOVE WOMEN AND HATE TRUMP SO MUCH THERE WAS EVEN A PROTEST IN ANTARCTICA Trump believes that climate change is a conspiracy invented by the Chinese, so apart from everything else, it’s only natural that people in Antarctica should be worried by his appointment. Linda Zunas set up the protest in response not only to Trump’s misogyny but also his desire to reverse Obama’s environmental work. She told the Independent, “I set it up because I wanted to participate in the Women’s March. I spent a month after the election mourning the impending damage to the earth that will be done. I felt like I needed to do something to be part of the global movement.”