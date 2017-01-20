Watch Jaden Smith protest Trump for LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner

Jaden Smith is the first to protest against Donald Trump for Shia LaBoeuf's new performance art project.

Since 9am, E.S.T. in New York, Smith has been repeating the phrase “He will not divide us” for a live stream protest against the 45th President of the United States. The actor and musician is the first to speak into a camera, located at the Museum of Moving Image in Queens, as part of a four-year installation in response to Trump's presidency.

The performance is produced by Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, who go by LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner for their visual art projects, which include LaBeouf watching his entire 29-film back catalogue in 2015 for #ALLMYMOVIES. On the installation's website, the artists state that the repeated phrase is intended “as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community”.

The trio, who are interested in collaborative work, have invited the public to take part in the project – which will stream for the next four years or the duration of the presidency – by repeating the phrase for as long as they wish.

You can watch Jaden here.