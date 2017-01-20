Why we must reject this racist, sexist, incompetent baby

Cody Critchloe

Today, America inaugurates the 45th President of the United States in the form of the puerile and sociopathic Donald J. Trump – a reality so preposterous on its face that the Sunday Herald held no qualms about mocking it in a TV listing that went viral this past weekend. Even by conservative standards, Trump has quickly been assessed as the least competent and most dangerous president-elect in modern United States history. He’s also the least popular. According to the most recent Gallup poll, Trump’s favorability rating heading into the inauguration is at a historic low, coming in at over 20 points beneath the least popular president-elect of the past two-plus decades (George W. Bush in 2001). This is significant, especially given what Trump will have us believe. He insists via Twitter that his inaugural event will be “even bigger than expected.” However, city parking permits have only been requested for 200 buses for attendees – compare that with Obama’s 3,000 buses in 2009, or the 1,200 buses granted parking permits for the D.C. Women’s March tomorrow. In fact, maybe Trump is referring to the “bigness” of the resistance demonstration that will accompany his first day in office: with over 200,000 demonstrators expected to attend the D.C. rally (and millions of others at over 600 sister marches worldwide), Saturday is expected to be the biggest civil protest connected with a presidential inauguration in U.S. history.

Inauguration Day is turning out to be even bigger than expected. January 20th, Washington D.C. Have fun! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Then again, Trump loves to conflate numbers in order to compensate for his mythic personal insecurities. Though he repeatedly touts that he won the Electoral College “by a landslide,” Trump’s win falls within the bottom fifth of all Electoral College victories, ever – which is not to mention the fact that he lost the popular tally to Hillary Clinton by a wide margin of three million votes. This inalienable fact is not one Trump has gone on record to acknowledge, not that it matters. It’s part of public record. All of this is to say that neither you, I, nor anybody is under a mandate to accept Donald Trump as a legitimate United States President. Not only should we tune out all televised proceedings and strip him of his ratings (which he seems to prize above things like healthcare, education, prison reform, NATO alliances, human rights, and climate science) but we should strip him of all pomp and circumstance that serves to exalt his misbegotten rank as commander-in-chief. Countless entertainers and nearly 70 lawmakers have done their part by declining to attend Trump’s surreal festivities, and we can do ours by refraining from watching and reacting on social media. Instead, focus on the opposition and support the marches and rallies. Make your voice heard by standing up against the tyranny of our present nightmare. If you need reasons, here are merely a few. Six U.S. intelligence agencies including the FBI, the CIA, and the Justice Department are continuing to investigate Trump’s connections with Russia during the election and whether any financial support was funnelled from the Kremlin into Trump’s campaign in a covert attempt to help him secure the White House. The biggest travesty about the bombshell report published by BuzzFeed News, which detailed Trump’s alleged cooperation with Russian interference in the election, was that the scintillating story of Trump’s sexual exploits gave the Trump team a cover to broadly delegitimise an unsubstantiated report as “fake news,” a trending term that ironically originated from falsified stories verifiably planted by Russia in order to breed discontent on Facebook and steer support in Trump’s direction. How’s that for a spin job? It’s like he’s pissing on all of us and saying it’s raining. Not only is the intelligence report not “fake” (a determination that must be verified in its own right), but it was concerning enough for major U.S. intelligence agencies to brief both president Obama and president-elect Trump on its contents.



“Trump’s cabinet picks so far share a combined net worth that exceeds $14 billion. Trump isn’t draining the swamp, he’s overflowing it with toxins”

If the report about Russia’s controlling interest in Trump’s presidency proves valid, not only will it mean that Trump committed treason in order to obtain the highest position of power in the free world, but it could alternately (or perhaps concurrently) destabilise the treaties and alliances that have served to largely maintain peace in Europe and the U.S. since World War II, stacking the deck for more nationalism, divisiveness, and war down the line. This is not only an enormous red flag, it’s a five-fire alarm. Trump’s transition has shown that he not only undermines the interests and beliefs of a majority of American voters who oppose him, but that he’s also betraying the interests and beliefs of the electorate who put him into power. The simultaneity of these offenses is a wonder to behold: Having pledged a ban on Muslims entering the United States, a return to employing military torture techniques, and plans to build a hyperbolic wall separating Mexico from the United States (paid for by Mexico), Trump has introduced no cohesive plans to achieve these terrible goals. Additionally, his own cabinet appointees have expressed scepticism regarding the feasibility required to fulfil such measures, and questioned their logic on top of it. Sometimes, they even disagree with him categorically. That’s awkward. Speaking of Trump’s cabinet picks, they directly fly in the face of his pledge to “drain the swamp” of corruption he so often screamed about. His pick for Health and Human Services Secretary wants to abolish public health care, his pick for head of the Environmental Protection Agency rejects climate science, his Secretary of State is an oil executive with ties to foreign businesses, the Secretary of Energy nominee has campaigned to abolish the very Department of Energy he would ostensibly govern, and the Department of Education pick wants to defund public schools. The villainy is cartoonish, but it is sadly taking a slow march toward reality. It’s almost as if the President-elect is trolling the country by purposefully picking the most corrupt and counterproductive nominees to oversee every single department of government out of pure revenge against the progress made under Obama. Not only that, Trump’s cabinet picks so far share a combined net worth that exceeds $14 billion. Trump isn’t draining the swamp, he’s overflowing it with toxins.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017