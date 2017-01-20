Twin Peaks star Miguel Ferrer has died
The actor, known for playing FBI agent Albert Rosenfield, had been battling throat cancer
Miguel Ferrer – star of Twin Peaks and Paul Verhoeven’s cult classic RoboCop – has died at the age of 61. The actor passed away on Thursday (January 19) after battling throat cancer, according to reports on Variety.
Ferrer was a much-loved character actor, but was probably best known for his role as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield in Twin Peaks. The forensic expert’s abrasive cynicism (or, as agent Cooper put it, lack of “social niceties”) made him one of the show’s most memorable characters. He’s set to appear again in the upcoming Showtime revival.
Kyle McLachlan, who plays Cooper, tweeted his sorrow about the “awful” news yesterday. “Agent Rosenfield, I love you,” he wrote. “RIP.”
Awful news...Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017
Ferrer was the cousin of George Clooney, and son of 1950s singer Rosemary Clooney and actor Jose Ferrer. His 36-year career saw him star in a vast range of films and TV shows, including The Manchurian Candidate, Crossing Jordan, Magnum P.I. and NCIS: Los Angeles. He was also a prolific voice actor, appearing in American Dad!, Robot Chicken and Mulan.
“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family,” George Clooney wrote in a statement. “Miguel made the world brighter and funnier, and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”
The Twin Peaks reboot returns on May 21 with a two-hour premiere. Watch a compilation of Agent Rosenfield’s best bits from the original below:
