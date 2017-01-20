Twin Peaks star Miguel Ferrer has died

Miguel Ferrer – star of Twin Peaks and Paul Verhoeven’s cult classic RoboCop – has died at the age of 61. The actor passed away on Thursday (January 19) after battling throat cancer, according to reports on Variety.

Ferrer was a much-loved character actor, but was probably best known for his role as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield in Twin Peaks. The forensic expert’s abrasive cynicism (or, as agent Cooper put it, lack of “social niceties”) made him one of the show’s most memorable characters. He’s set to appear again in the upcoming Showtime revival.

Kyle McLachlan, who plays Cooper, tweeted his sorrow about the “awful” news yesterday. “Agent Rosenfield, I love you,” he wrote. “RIP.”