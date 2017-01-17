You can now get a free photography diploma from Harvard

As academic hopefuls face more debt than ever just to brush up on the skills of their choice, Harvard university is making the art of photography more accessible – and, more importantly, cheap. You can now ace a course from the prestigious institution for absolutely nothing from the comfort of your own home/bed.



Their online digital photography modules are now available to access free of charge, provided by ALISON, an online learning community. There are 13 modules on offer that delve into a range of topics. The site claims to teach you how your digital camera works, focuses on what exposure settings to use when taking a photograph and also provides tips on editing software.



The whole thing only lasts for about 10-15 hours (the length of a Netflix series) and you get to print off a certificate at the end without the hassle of paying for an oversized cap and gown for the occasion.

Take the course, or learn more, here