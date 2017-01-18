How Obama kick-started black civil rights online The outgoing president’s 2008 campaign was more revolutionary than we realise, inspiring a new era of Internet activism and black empowerment Text Varaidzo

It’s hard to talk about Obama without discussing the internet. For those of us that make up this vague ‘millennial’ generation, the world can sometimes seem just as old as we are. I was born not long after the text message, the World Wide Web and I are sisters close in age, and I've developed at roughly the same rate as the internet revolution. Dial-up tones and old-school brick phones hold place in my memory as clunky, awkward prototypes of the camera phones and wifi-led lives we lead now – but what was I back then if not a clunky, awkward prototype of the adult I am today? Many of us now in our twenties were teens during an important time for shaping both American political history and the internet as we know it. In 2006, three key things happened that would forever change our online landscape: Facebook was opened to the wider population, Twitter was invented, and YouTube was acquired by Google. A few months afterwards, in early 2007, Barack Obama, announced his presidential candidacy. A decade later, Obama’s second term as President is coming to an end, while Facebook, Youtube and Twitter rank as three of the most used social media sites on the internet. With the percentage of worldwide internet users growing each year, the screen becomes a keyhole through which we can view the globe, and America is positioned at the heart of it. The top ten most illegally downloaded films of 2016 all came from American production companies, proving America exists at the forefront of this global gaze. These choices, to keep America as a familiar, dominant culture, are being collectively made by internet users across the world. And as leaders of the country, the American presidents are perhaps just as important to influencing our cultural upbringing as the internet. “As forms of social media have grown and developed, black people have consistently shown up as a demographic that utilises them with persistence”

Nowhere is this more evident than with Obama. The developments in social networking and the announcement of his presidential candidacy could not have coincided more conveniently; not only did he become the first black president, he was also the first president able to utilise social media to run a successful election campaign. For it, Obama sourced Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, who left the social networking site to volunteer with the campaign, as well as Marc Andreesen, a Facebook board member and the founder of Netscape. Social media heavyweights in tow, Obama connected with voters through the internet, creating barackobama.com, a campaign website that doubled as a social network. Members could write blogs, connect with local groups, and post photographs. In a 2008 blog posted on the site, Hughes wrote of its online successes, saying “there can be no question that these local, grassroots organisations played a critical role in Tuesday's victory”. After his election win on November 5, the internet measurably lit up with his name. ‘Obama’ achieved worldwide peak search popularity on Google that day, as did the search for ‘black president’. This is another example of a collective choice made by internet users; despite how racial constructs manifest differently across the world, the frequency for searches such as ‘biracial president’ or ‘mixed president’ are incomparable. The online world agrees, through our private search habits, that Obama is not the first mixed-race president, not the first president of colour, no. Obama has always, through the lens of the World Wide Web, been black. “Were it not for the internet, Barack Obama would not be president,” says Arianna Huffington, founder of The Huffington Post. That the first president to use social media to win a presidential election is also black does not, at the end of his presidency, seem so surprising. As forms of social media have grown and developed, black people have consistently shown up as a demographic that utilises them with persistence: they are, for example, the largest racial demographic to use Instagram, and are more likely to use Twitter than white people.