Anonymous calls on supporters to help take down Donald Trump

The hacking collective has accused the president-elect of ‘financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers and money launderers’

Anonymous, the worldwide hacking group, has once again gone after president-elect Donald Trump. The hackivists, who previously hacked Trump’s voicemails and attacked his websites following anti-Muslim, racist and sexist comments, are now zoning in on new allegations.

“This isn’t the 80s any longer, information doesn’t vanish, it is all out there,” the YourAnonCentral account affiliated with the hackers tweeted. “You are going to regret the next 4 years.”

“You have financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers,” Anonymous said, possibly referring in part to information released last week. It’s not been made clear whether they are in possession of more information. Since the initial tweets, the YourAnonCentral account has been retweeting past allegations based on Trump’s ties to known paedophiles and alleged links to human trafficking. 

The group then asked their supporters use the “resources” they’ve given them to attack Trump and dredge up more of his secrets.

Anonymous’ last attack on Trump, #OpTrump, saw the hackers call on “every able person with a computer” to help shut the then-presidential hopeful’s website down. In previous internet attacks, the group has also went after Isis and the Steubenville rapists.

