Artist and model Sang Woo Kim opens show about identity

Cast your mind back briefly to 2016 (I know it’s painful). It’s October and Theresa May makes a statement that, for many, crushed years of social progress and multicultural thinking: “If you are a citizen of the world, you are a citizen of nowhere”. This nationalist cry was of course said in the wake of the EU referendum which, for many young people in Britain, was the first time they had to question their own identity or place within the world. Am I European? Am I British? Should I care? For some, these were new questions but for those who have grown up in the UK with a multicultural heritage, they were all too familiar. Identity is complex and when the real world falls short art often provides the vehicle to truly express one’s self.

“The EU referendum is one of the reasons why I did this show,” says artist Sang Woo Kim on the day before the opening to his first solo exhibition If You See Me Now You Don’t which opened on Friday at the Magic Beans gallery in Berlin. “I am an immigrant; I was born in Korea came here when I was six months. After 2016 I’m aware of myself being different more than ever.”

A former Central Saint Martins student and Goldsmiths drop-out, to some Kim might be more recognisable as the face on a 14-foot-high Diesel billboard rather than an artist. This idea of a split identity is at the crux to Kim’s work; the exhibition aims to unpick the artists complicated idea of himself.

If You See Me Now You Don’t is split up into three rooms, with each piece laid out in no specific order. All the paintings use mixed media, some figurative and some abstract expressionist. Alongside them there is a set of ‘transfer’ works, as Sang calls them, which show imprints of self-portraits on a paint doused canvas. It was a conscious decision for Kim to place images of himself in his art even though his reputation as a model has often prevented him from being taken seriously as an artist. “It’s important that I still use images of myself because I have to accept that I am a model,” he says. “I’m playing on the irony of that.”