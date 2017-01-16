Facebook is trying to build mind-reading social media

Facebook is reportedly getting together a team of neuroscientists to bring us closer to telepathy with a ‘brain-computer interface’ – a social media platform that would let users communicate by reading their minds.

As reported by the Independent, the social network giant is looking for a ‘brain-computer interface engineer’ to work in “developing advanced (brain-computer interface) technologies”, as the advertisement reads. They will use artificial intelligence and computers to map out “neuroimaging and electrophysiological data”, and must have experience in “speech and audio signal processing algorithms and systems” to build the adventurous software. The employee, on a two-year contract, would be a part of the company’s ‘Building 8’ team, with others working towards a “communications and computing platform of the future”.

Mark Zuckerberg previously touched upon the notion of mind-reading social networking in a Q+A last year, floating the desired idea for technology to “capture a thought... in its ideal and perfect form in your head and share that with the world”.

There’s also another ad looking for a haptics specialist – haptics being interaction that involves actually touching – to create “realistic and immersive” experiences.

It’s not clear yet whether the expansion would be a direct part of the Facebook we know and use right now or an entirely new venture for Zuckerberg.