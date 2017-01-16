Agent Cooper returns in eerie new Twin Peaks teaser

A new teaser for the upcoming Twin Peaks revival has been released, days after Showtime revealed the show’s official premiere date.

The 30-second clip features moody shots of a forest, some fog, and a deserted driveway. Viewers also get their first look at Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who steps ominously towards the camera in the final seconds.

The teaser follows another equally mysterious clip which was released last month. In that, David Lynch reprised his role of FBI agent Gordon Cole, and spent 30 seconds of screen time eating a glazed doughnut.

Twin Peaks is set to return to Showtime on May 21 with a two-hour premiere episode. According to to the channel’s president, David Nevins, the hotly anticipated revival will be the “pure-heroin version of David Lynch”, and will reward “close watching”. He also teased that the 18-hour series would be “Agent Dale Cooper's odyssey to Twin Peaks.”

Watch the new teaser above.