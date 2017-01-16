Shots fired at Mexico’s BPM festival, several dead

A shooter has reportedly opened fire at a club in Mexico on the last night of BPM festival. Early witness accounts and report state that up to five people are dead, others could be injured.

Shots were fired in the early hours on the last night of the festival in Playa Del Carmen.

Angel, who was at the Blue Parrot for London promoter Elrow’s night, spoke to Dazed from Mexico. She said: “We were at Elrow, in the back of the club. We heard what appeared to be gunshots but a worker told us to calm down, it was just fireworks. People (sic) started getting up and again the shots started. My friends saw the shooter running across the back of the club shooting into it through a metal rail. One of my friends saw a person shot and bleeding.”

“Once the shooting stopped we jumped over that same fence and ran on the beach about 10 blocks. We were helped by some other party goers by letting us hang out in their hotel for a few minutes. They saw a guy shot in the head,” she added.

“After a few minutes we left that hotel and we saw police had a guy in custody and he was yelling ‘it wasn't me’, as we turned the corner we heard another two shots and ran again. We finally found a taxi that stopped for us and brought us to our Air BnB.”

Angel described it as "extremely disturbing and sad". "You see it happen on the news but you never imagine it could be you," she said. She confirmed that she and her 15 fifteens at the festival were now in a safe place.

Jackmaster, a Scottish DJ playing at BPM Festival, tweeted for festival goers to stay in their hotel rooms. He added that another club hosting an event for the festival had also been attacked.

Angel confirmed reports that The Jungle club had been shot at. Early reports are suggesting that there is more than on shooter, something that Angel affirms, as both clubs are a considerable distance from each other.

There has been no news from authorities on the reported person in police custody.

Dazed also spoke briefly to George De Menezes, another person attending BPM. He confirmed that he was safe, but was still trying to locate friends. De Menezes also said that he had seen a body on the city’s 5th Avenue.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.