Watch 13 different Cate Blanchetts in new Manifesto trailer

German artist Julian Rosefeldt has revealed the first full-length trailer for Manifesto, a film in which Cate Blanchett plays 13 different characters.

Originally appearing as a multiscreen video installation at Melbourne’s Australian Centre for the Moving Image, Manifesto has since been reassembled as a 90-minute feature film. The new trailer sees Blanchett in chameleonic form, performing a handful of her 13 roles while reciting excerpts from a number of different artistic manifestos.

The film will premiere later this month at the Sundance Film Festival. The official synopsis claims that Rosefeldt places “Blanchett in the everyday world – as a housewife, a factory worker, or a TV anchor – declaring the words that have inspired whole art movements.”

“Manifesto is entertaining while also asking us to question if these passionate statements still hold true and inspire us today,” it adds.

Watch the magnetic first trailer above.