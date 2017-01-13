V&A announces new director, an ex-MP

Labour MP Tristram Hunt has been announced as the new Director of London’s V&A Museum, stepping down from his constituency in Stoke-on-Trent. He replaces Martin Roth, who, in September, announced he was leaving after serving as the head of the museum since 2011. While he was planning to leave this year, he brought the resignation forward in the wake of Brexit – which he described as a “personal defeat”. In his five years, Roth enjoyed record numbers and oversaw extremely successful exhibitions, such as Alexander McQueen’s Savage Beauty, Club to Catwalk: London Fashion in the 1980s, and David Bowie is. Last year, the V&A collaborated with Skepta and Levis in honour of the ongoing exhibition, You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966–1970, where the MC performed alongide a series of upcoming music stars that he had been mentoring in his home city of Tottenham. It also hosted a late night takeover from gal-dem magazine – which formed queues around the block and filled the museum with talks, DJ sets and fashion shows.

With the museum’s permanent collection boasting over 5,000 years of history worldwide, Hunt’s background in the arts will have surely helped to sway the decision of the world’s largest display of decorative arts and design. As a historian, politician, writer and broadcaster, Hunt is also an expert in the 18th and 19th centuries – especially in regards to Victorian urban history. Although, oddly, he has no curatorial known experience.

In a press release, the now-former politician expressed his delight at the appointment, saying, "I have loved the V&A since I was a boy, and today it is a global leader in its unrivaled collections, special exhibitions, academic research and visitor experience.” He also discusses that it comes in at a moment of "transformation and renewal” as the museum pushes forward with new sites and galleries in Dundee, China and Stratford.

In 2014, the former MP gifted the Wedgwood Collection to the V&A – which features over 80,000 words of art, ceramics, manuscripts, letters, pattern books and photographs from 250 years of British ceramic production. It is known as one of the most important industrial collections in the world and named after a factory owned by Josiah Wedgwood, which still produces today.

Hunt is also a lecturer on British history at London's Queen Mary University and a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, a founder of the Stoke-on-Trent Literary Festival and a Patron of the British Ceramics Biennale. Previously, he was a Trustee of both the Heritage Lottery Fund and the National Heritage Memorial Fund, and a Curator of the Mayor of London’s History Festival. He’s also authored several books on history and regularly appears on BBC and Channel 4.

In 2011, the former shadow education secretary and Jeremy Corbyn critic, wrote an opinion piece in the Guardian outlining why he believes museums and galleries should “start charging again”.

He debated that while London institutions often enjoyed no-fee entrances, regional spaces were being hard hit. "This metropolitan, club-class government has made sure that our global cultural icons are immune from the pressures hitting their regional colleagues and, even more perversely, in the case of Tate Modern, continue to enjoy secure funds for major capital projects.” He went on to compare UK ticket prices to those of New York’s – whose Metropolitan Museum of Art suggests a non-mandatory entrance charge of $25 for adults ($20 in 2011).

While we’ve seen the museum pushing itself into progressive territory with events like gal-dem’s late night take over, it will be interesting to see which way Hunt leads the now 165-year-old institution.