BBC doc criticised for including contentious gender ‘expert’

The BBC has come under fire for featuring the viewpoints of a psychologist who previously said that gender dysphoria in children could actually be down to autism. According to transgender activists, portraying Dr. Kenneth Zucker as an “expert” could be extremely damaging to the progress that has been made to improve awareness surrounding gender identity.

A petition which has been signed by over 11,100 supporters said that the BBC didn’t understand how much “damage” the programme could do, and called for experts to review the documentary before it was broadcast. It continued: “In recent years we have made massive strides in transgender rights, social acceptance of transgender people in society, and levels of discrimination and prejudice against transgender people are lowering. But this program endangers some of the progress we have made.”

Zucker’s efforts to link gender dysphoria and mental illness led to him being removed from his role as head of CAMH’s Gender Identity Clinic. His methods have at times including controversial reparative techniques that target parents’ influence on trans children – e.g. advising parents to discard of “girlish” toys. The documentary also hears him ask, “a four-year-old might say that he’s a dog – do you go out and buy dog food?”

A BBC spokeswoman told Dazed that the documentary – which aired last night – “sensitively” examined Zucker’s methods. “For more than thirty years Dr Kenneth Zucker ran Canada's biggest child gender clinic and was considered a recognised authority on childhood gender dysphoria until he lost his job. He believes he was fired for challenging the gender affirmative approach.”