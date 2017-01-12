The erotic art show taking on Donald Trump

There’s been no shortage of US political art in recent months – which isn’t exactly surprising. In the words of creative mahatma Kanye West, “great art comes from pain.” What’s more painful than knowing there will be at least four more years of Trump’s presidential press conferences? How much worse can things get, now that an actual adult baby is in charge of the most powerful country in the world?

“I felt an increasing need to do something drastic and to call even more attention to the madness of Trump's impending presidency and the relationship he has with women,” explains artist Savannah Spirit. Her new show, ‘Hands Off My Cuntry’, is the latest exhibition to call out the president-elect, and will coincide with his upcoming inauguration on January 20. Unlike the other shows, though, this one is all about erotica. Using painted flaps, salacious collages and creamy, oozing liquids, the show is a poke at Trump’s conservative cabinet, and an effort to celebrate women’s sexuality.

‘Hands Off My Cuntry’ is the third instalment of the HOTTER THAN JULY series, and features contributions from 12 different artists. Spirit, the curator, plans to give 20 per cent of profits from the show to Planned Parenthood – an institution which is under serious threat with a Trump presidency. “The last thing American women need is to go back in time to the back alley abortion and possibly die from not having proper care,” she says in the show’s mission statement. “The last thing we need is America to take a big step back. Going forward is the only way.” We caught with her to learn more.

In ‘Hands Off My Cuntry’, you’re taking on Trump. How is this theme different to the other shows in the HOTTER THAN JULY series?

Savannah Spirit: This theme is very different because there actually is a theme. The other two HOTTER THAN JULY's were really just talking to the audience about sex and pleasure. This is about sex and pleasure but also about the power women have in a sensual way and yet how women are also denigrated at the same time. Women are worshipped but also disrespected.



