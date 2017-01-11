Watch the first trailer for Studio Ghibli’s new TV show

Amazon has released an English-language trailer for Ronja the Robber's Daughter, Studio Ghibli’s first ever TV show. The series was picked up by the company at the end of last year, and will be premiering on its Prime streaming service on January 27.

Ronja is based on a 1981 fantasy novel by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren. It follows the adventures of a young girl brought up by a gang of woodland bandits, who is forced to come up against strange forest creatures and rival group members.

The 26-episode series was directed by Goro Miyazaki, the son of recently-retired Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. “With Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter, Astrid Lindgren seems to be telling children to believe in their own power to grow, whilst telling adults to learn more from children,” he said in a statement. “Mutual respect will attain freedom in the true sense of the word.”

Amazon picked up the series two years after it originally premiered in Japan, and the trailer above is the first time it’s been seen with an English dub. Watch the clip in full above.