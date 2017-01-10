Dazed's Finn Atkins stars as Charlotte Brontë in new film

Finn Atkins, 27, is widely known in the Dazed offices as Office Manager. However, the British public will more likely recognise her as Charlotte Brontë after her starring role in Sally Wainwright’s To Walk Invisible – a new look at the life of the three Brontë sisters and their brother Branwell.

The BBC film, which aired on 29 December, tells the story of Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë from putting pen to paper to publishing some of English literature’s greatest novels. Starring alongside Jonathan Pryce, Atkins takes on her first period piece for television, in this moving drama about the family’s everyday lives in Yorkshire.

Born in Nottingham, Atkins’s other acting credits include Eden Lake, Common and Sky One’s Starlings. She spoke to Dazed about taking on such a well-loved story.

So how did you get into acting?

Finn Atkins: I started acting when I was eight, I went to the Television Workshop in Nottingham, which is where a lot of the This is England guys and quite a lot of the young talent at the minute has come from. So, I started off there and then when I was 18 I got my agent off the back of a film I did called Eden Lake and, yeah, I’ve just been acting since then.

How did you find taking on such a big story, was it a challenge for you?

Finn Atkins: I think the main challenge came from the fact that a lot of people hold these characters really dear to their heart so you have to make sure that you are doing their story justice. Also they are not just characters, they are actual people, that’s what you’ve got to remember, so there is the added pressure of trying to nail all their little quirks.

The reception of it seems to have been really good so far, how have you found that, I saw you retweeting Caitlin Moran…

Finn Atkins: Yeah it’s amazing, so good to see that. I love Caitlin Moran as well, so it's really nice to actually see people that you really look up to and respect actually watching the show and thinking so highly of it. Even though I’d seen it like four times before it was on telly there is no feeling like passing it over for everyone else to watch. It was quite nervewracking, but that’s the buzz I get from acting so it was good.

“I actually really revelled in being outdoors and not being in London for a little bit because the scenery and the landscape was so gorgeous” – Finn Atkins

How did you prep for the role?

Finn Atkins: We had a Brontë boot camp before we started where Sally Wainwright got me and the other siblings together in a house for a week. We had calligraphy lessons, we walked on the moors and got familiar with the landscape and where the family lived. I read as much as I could but I only had a set amount of time and it would have just been physically impossible to read all of their literature and biographical stuff as well. We had a literary advisor who put stuff in an order of what would be more useful for us to read. Obviously, it was really important for me to have read Charlotte’s novels and then she would have read Emily’s (Wuthering Heights) and Anne’s (The Tenant of Wildfell Hall) as well.

Did you know much about the Brontë literature before you took the part?

Finn Atkins: No, not at all, I had studied them a little bit at school but that was literally as far as my Brontë knowledge went. One of the things I’ll take away from playing this role is being introduced or reintroduced to their life and their story. That was something I didn’t know too much about and it’s really inspiring. Would I have picked up their novels again in my lifetime? I don’t know, maybe not, it’s not really the sort of thing that I would normally read. But I’m so glad that I’ve had to for this because I love their work.

It must have been amazing reading the books in the place that they were written…

Finn Atkins: So I started reading some of them while I was in London. But reading their novels when we were there having costume fittings and we were actually in the moors where they used to walk, around Ponden Kirk in Yorkshire, it was like being transported back in time, it was really weird.