Internet drugs may have led to a massive drop in HIV rates

Internet-bought drugs are being linked to a considerable fall in new cases of HIV infection among gay men in London.

Recent figures reveal that four of the city’s sexual health clinics saw infection rates plummet by 40 per cent when compared to 2015, with many putting the trend down to the online availability of medicines called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

PrEP works by interfering with HIV’s ability to copy itself into the body and establish infection. It has been approved in the UK as a prevention drug, but is yet to be made available on the NHS. Rather than paying up to £400 a month for private prescriptions for brand-name drug Truvada, growing numbers are taking to the internet. For just £40 a month, thousands of people are buying generic versions of PrEP from India and Swaziland through UK website I Want Prep Now.

Run by activist Greg Owen, I Want Prep Now’s emergence has helped contribute to a soar in UK PrEP usage. According to the website, it believes in allowing “anyone to be able to access PrEP and be able to confidently make their own choice about their sexual health and HIV protection”.

The correlation between the site’s launch, increased usage, and the drop in new HIV infections, has led to calls for NHS England to roll out the drug.

Will Nutland, a research fellow the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, has created a website that provides people with information on how to give themselves PrEP. “We need to be very cautious at this stage, but I can’t see what else it can be,” he told New Scientist. “Something extraordinary has happened in the last 12 months because of a bunch of DIY activists working off our kitchen tables.”

He added: “The NHS needs to pull its finger out and make sure there’s a contingency plan for what to do when its 10,000 places fill up.”