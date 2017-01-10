Watch the full-length trailer for the final season of Girls

After sharing several short teasers over the last few months, the official full-length trailer for Girls has finally arrived.

The clip, which runs over a minute and a half, comes weeks before the premiere of the show’s last ever season. From what we can see, Marnie is back with Desi, Jessa is still with Adam, and Hannah Horvath is going into journalism. “I just feel like I’m a really perfect fit for your magazine,” she tells an editor in the trailer’s opening seconds. “I don't give a shit about anything, yet I simultaneously have opinions about everything.”

In an interview with Variety back in 2015, show creator Lena Dunham explained why the ten-episode season would be the last. “We spent a lot of time talking about where these girls will end up,” she said. “We definitely have a distinct idea of where we want to see them. I even sometimes focus on this final image that I see, but between now and then, anything can happen.”

Watch the full trailer above, or check out the season premiere on HBO on February 12.