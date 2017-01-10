Twin Peaks revival return date and more details revealed

Twin Peaks will air on May 21, with a two-hour episode premiere and 18-hour series that follows. Co-creator David Lynch and his cast offered slivers of detail about the highly-anticipated show during a panel at TCA.

Lynch said, according to Variety, that “the story of Laura Palmer’s last seven days is very, very important” to what we’ll see in the revival. However, when he was prodded as to whether there would be continuations of original plots or new storylines he said: “I’m really not a liberty to talk about that.”

At the same convention, Showtime president David Nevins called the reboot “pure heroin”, Lynch later mysteriously said: “I hear heroin is a very popular drug.”

He also recalled how the dark world of Twin Peaks and its residents played on his mind for years, and how they decided to return. “I often just remembered the beautiful world and the beautiful characters,” Lynch said. “It was Mark who contacted me, it was many years ago now, and asked if I wanted to go back into that world, and we met and talked, and that’s what got us going again for this one.”

The Blue Velvet director also described how he and Twin Peaks co-creator Frost originally approached the first season’s pilot. “I saw it as a film, and we shot it the same was (as a film) and lo and behold, it clicked,” he explained. Lynch also discussed the work they had to do to finish the original series.

“What killed Twin Peaks originally – who killed Laura Palmer? – was a question that we did not ever really want to answer,” he said. “That Laura Palmer mystery was the goose that laid these little golden eggs. And then at a certain point, we were told we needed to wrap that up and after that, (the show) never really picked up.”

He also stated that the revival was written as one continuous story and not episodically. Without giving detail away about that creative process, he did say how he and Frost worked over Skype together.

Lynch also refused to discuss difficulties around the project, instead stating “We’ve got a great working relationship. It’s been super working with (Showtime). I’m very, very happy being at Showtime.” When asked about the castmembers from the original show and what kept some of them from returning, Lynch said it was because some didn’t want to come back, whereas the story didn’t continue for others.