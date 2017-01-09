Twitter bans Martin Shkreli for harassing journalist

Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical boss loathed for hiking the price of a drug that treats Aids, has been suspended from Twitter for harassing writer Lauren Duca.

Duca, who writes for Teen Vogue, shared the DM Shkreli sent her last week, in which he asked her to be his plus one for president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. She captioned an image of his invitation: “I would rather eat my own organs”. Duca told Buzzfeed that his invitation was “an act of trolling”, adding: “I didn’t see the need to respect his privacy”.

Shkreli is known for hiking the price of Daraprim, a treatment for Aids, from $13.50 to $750. He is currently awaiting trial for fraud, a charge that saw him step down from his role at Turing Pharmaceuticals.

In the aftermath, Shkreli changed his Twitter profile picture to an edited image of Duca with her husband to include his own face. He updated his cover photo to a photo collage of the journalist with a caption: “For better or worse, ‘til death do us part, I love you with every single beat of my heart”.

His bio read: “small crush on @laurenduca (hope she doesn’t find out)”.

Shkreli also told her she was “(disrespecting) the sovereignty of (his) love”. Duca tweeted Twitter founder Jack Dorsey with screenshots of Shkreli’s actions and profile, asking him: “How is this allowed”.