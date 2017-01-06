Coachella owner calls anti-LGBT funding reports ‘garbage’

Earlier this week, Coachella owner Philip Anschutz got in embroiled in a scandal over his alleged support of anti-LGBTQ and climate change denial groups. According to data uncovered by The Washington Post, the oil and gas billionaire had been donating money to organisations with extreme right wing connections. These apparently include the Family Research Council, the National Christian Foundation, and the Alliance Defending Freedom – all of which promote, or have promoted, anti-LGBTQ discrimination. To make things worse, Greenpeace went on to accuse Anschutz of funding a series of “climate science denial groups”.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Anschutz denied these reports, dismissing them as “garbage”. He also suggested that, although it was two separate non-profit organisations that revealed the data, the story was “fake news”.

“Recent claims published in the media that I am anti-LGBTQ are nothing more than fake news – it is all garbage,” he told Rolling Stone. “I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation. We are fortunate to employ a wealth of diverse individuals throughout our family of companies, all of whom are important to us – the only criteria on which they are judged is the quality of their job performance; we do not tolerate discrimination in any form.”

Anschutz went on to (sort of) confirm that, while he had given money to the named groups before, all contributions had now “immediately ceased.”

“Both the Anschutz Foundation and I contribute to numerous organisations that pursue a wide range of causes,” added Anschutz. “Neither I nor the Foundation fund any organisation with the purpose or expectation that it would finance anti-LGBTQ initiatives, and when it has come to my attention or the attention of the Anschutz Foundation that certain organisations either the Foundation or I have funded have been supporting such causes, we have immediately ceased all contributions to such groups.”