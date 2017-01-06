U.S Republicans detail plan to defund Planned Parenthood

The Republican party’s plans to take away millions in federal funding away from Planned Parenthood would be pushed out in their repeal of Obama’s healthcare system, according to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our reconciliation bill,” Ryan said at a press conference when asked about the plans to strip Planned Parenthood of funding. Earlier this week, a Republican-fronted political panel published a report stating that the organisation should lose its federal funds and Medicaid reimbursements, additionally reporting that states should drop abortion services from Medicaid programs.

Defunding of the women’s healthcare service, which provides smear tests, contraceptives, abortion access and a wide range of medical care to millions of women in the U.S, would go through in a fast-tracked bill which could be passed as early as next month once Trump is inaugurated. Reconciliation means the legislation could avoid going through the Senate, so it couldn’t be majorly challenged. It would only need a small majority, rather than a ‘supermajority’, which requires 60-seats to vote in favour.

According to Planned Parenthood, 40 per cent of its funding would be lost. Approximately $400 million in Medicaid money would be taken away. It’s estimated that only three per cent of its health services are related to abortion access. The organization provides more than 270,000 pap tests, 360,000 breast exams and treats more than 4.2 million for STIs every year. Their education program is given to 1.5 million people in just one year too.