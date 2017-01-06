The U.S, not Mexico, will pay for Donald Trump’s border wall

It’s actually happening. That shitty wall – the one that will run across the 2,000-mile border between Mexico and the US – is finally going to be built. You probably remember Donald Trump shouting about it at one of his campaign rallies. It was one of his key campaign proposals, along with the promise that Mexico was going to pay for it.

But hey, he’s elected now, so there’s no point dwelling on the past. Instead, let’s focus on our future. Donald Trump has agreed to start building the wall along the southern border, which is good news for his voters. The bad news, however, is that Congress – not Mexico – has been asked to finance it.

According to reports on CNN, the president-elect is hoping to use US taxpayer money on the wall’s estimated $25 billion construction. The sum is so large that, if it were to be included in the spending bill, it could lead to a fight between the Senate Democrats and Republicans. This could potentially cause a government shut down.

“(It’s) big dollars, but it's a question of priorities,” explained Indiana Republican Congressman Luke Messer. “Democrats may well find themselves in the position to shut down all of government to stop the buildout of a wall, or of a barrier, or of a fence.”

While no decisions have been made by Congress yet, this backtrack should be a major let down for Trump supporters. His presidential campaign constantly referred back to his pledge to make Mexico pay for the border wall – even after Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto said otherwise. “I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall,” the leader said after meeting Trump in September. Unfortunately, that meant nothing, and the Republican carried on saying it anyway.

It’s not the first time Trump has backed down on a key campaign pledge, either. In fact, it’s getting really easy to lose count. The billionaire TV star has dropped his plans to investigate Hillary Clinton (his crowds still regularly shout for her to be “locked up”), and to “drain the swamp” (half his cabinet are big business CEOs). The growing disappointment from his supporters has been catalogued in a new Tumblr, titled ‘Trumpgrets’, which you can view here.

UPDATE: Trump tweeted this morning that the “Great Wall” is being paid for by the US for the “sake of speed”. He also added that any money spent on it will be “paid back by Mexico later” – which is apparently something that happens in politics now. Presumably he’ll just invoice them in eight years time.