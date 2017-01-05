Korean Netflix series explores chaotic world of dating apps

Netflix has commissioned its first original Korean TV series, titled Love Alarm, a drama centred on the use of a dating app that alerts users to potential lovers within 10 metres, which descends into chaos.

The 12-part live action series is based on Kye Young Chon’s popular webtoon (an online comic strip) of the same name. The story follows a smalltime developer who releases the app, which can track people within 10 metres who have ‘romantic feelings for them’, which, according to the synopsis, “greatly disrupts society”.

Kye Young Chon, who first debuted in the manga world in 1996, is revered for other comic creations such as the misfit boy band tale Audition, Unplugged Boy and Girl in Heels, about a woman who’s beauty plagues her.

Jaemoon Lee of Hidden Sequence, the Netflix venture’s producer, said: “We want Love Alarm, the TV series, to exhibit the liveliness and expression of emotions, with visual treatments that will reflect Ms Chon’s vision when she created the story.”

Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of International Originals stated: “It is an honor for Netflix to collaborate with a great storyteller like Ms Chon and a visionary producer like Mr. Lee for our very first Korean original production. Working together, we look forward to transforming this wildly imaginative story into a top-quality drama series for over 86 million Netflix members around the world.”

Love Alarm will be released for over 190 countries to stream as of 2018.