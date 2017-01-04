Female artists unite in the face of a new political era

In just over two weeks, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America – leader of the free world. Understandably, people are pissed. Women are pissed.

In time for Trump’s inauguration, held on 20 January, and the 44th anniversary of the 1973 landmark case Roe v Wade – whereby abortions were made legal in the US – 80 contemporary female artists will come together for the exhibition Uprise / Angry Women, whereby they will interpret the country’s current political climate.

Artists such as Rose McGowan, Miza Coplin, Parker Day, Tracy Brown and Shawnett George, to name just a few, have taken to different mediums in order to get their message out. A reminder that, while we can’t stop Trump for becoming the President, we can continue to use art and creativity as a vehicle for protest.

Curator and fellow artist Indira Cesarine stressed the importance of solidarity in these uncertain times for women’s rights: “The 2016 presidential election has brought to the surface extremes of sexism, racism and discrimination. Many women are deeply disturbed not only by the negative stereotyping and sexist attitudes towards women that have surfaced but also the threats to roll back women's rights.

"Right now more than ever women need to unify and work together to ensure that our rights, which were fought for with blood and tears for many decades, are not only assured, but continue to progress.”

Uprise / Angry Women opens 17 January – 28 January 2017 at The Untitled Space Gallery