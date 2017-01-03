Ten films that will knock you out in 2017

Hit refresh with next year’s jam-packed slate of movies about sex, heartbreak and sci-fi superfutures from your favourite filmmakers

Arts+CultureTop Ten
Pin It
Ghost in the Shell
Still from "Ghost in the Shell"via YouTube

The drought is over. All of your favourite directors are releasing new films in 2017, including, but not limited to: Sofia Coppola, Gia Coppola, Darren Aronofsky, Denis Villeneuve and Paul Thomas Anderson. Old will be made new again with Danny Boyle’s sequel to the pill-snorting debauchery that was Trainspotting and Villeneuve’s tangerine neo-future in Blade Runner 2049. We’ll get new David Lynch with HBO’s reboot of Twin Peaks. But you’ve heard of most of those.

What you haven’t had a chance to gulp down due to 2016 indigestion are the weird, edgy films like The Love Witch, wherein a conniving witch uses a mix of potions and spells to woo her prey. Or documentaries like Danny Says: The Life and Times of Danny Fields, which uncover the hit-making years of the rock visionary who discovered and signed The Velvet Underground’s Nico. Click through the gallery below for a rundown of the films that will knock you out cold in 2017.

x10
Films that will knock you out in 2017
Ghost in the Shell (March 31 2017)
Christine (January 27 2017)
Danny Says (January 28 2017)
The Beguiled
T2: Trainspotting (January 27 2017)
David Lynch: The Art Life (June 9 2017)
Arts+CultureTop TenListsFilmDavid LynchSofia CoppolaGia CoppolaPaul Thomas AndersonDarren AronofskyDanny BoyleTrainspotting
More Arts+Culture
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox
;