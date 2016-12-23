Watch the creepy trailer for new horror A Cure For Wellness

The latest trailer for Mia Goth and Dane DeHaan’s new film, A Cure For Wellness, was unveiled this week. The Gore Verbinski-directed horror follows the story of a young executive who visits a sinister health spa in the Swiss Alps. From the looks of the footage above, the treatment takes a twisted and terrifying turn, with the exec – played by Dehaan – struggling to escape the centre.

At a recent press conference, Verbinski explained that the film was an attempt to do to spas what Jaws did to the beach. “We want to make it never the same when you go to your masseuse,” he explained. “There’s something ‘lotus-eaters’ about the place that nobody wants to leave, and it’s comfortable. There’s a denial there. You have this sort of darkness. That’s the other character in this movie: inevitability.”

A Cure For Wellness is set to be released on February 17 2017. Watch a trailer for the film above.