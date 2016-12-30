Visit a sci-fi future where Kanye is galactic president

Take a futuristic, dystopic, 360-degree road trip – and take comfort in the fact it’s not real (not yet at least). I’m Cosmic is a collaboration between director Alex Tennyson from typeone.org, a creative technology company based among the warehouse community in Tottenham, and Isobel Mascarenhas-Whitman of ImageFiction Films. The three-and-a-half minute video references Blade Runner and Close Encounters of the Third Kind and explores, as Mascarenhas-Whitman puts it, “the physical lack of control that the audience has in a 360-animation and the concept of ‘Taking Back Control’ that seems to have permeated politics in 2016.”

Even if you don’t make use of the 360 view, you’ll still be absorbed into a journey which seems to channel Sin City and childhood kaleidoscopic vision. Passing through a warehouse district, you need to keep your eyes peeled to catch the news that Hilary Clinton has adopted an alien baby. Then, once through a tunnel reminiscent of London’s own Blackwall Tunnel (albeit with colours that would surely throw you off road), be propelled into outer space. It’s crucial when you’re in space to take note of the screen announcing Kanye West’s election as Galactic President. It’s all soundtracked by Aricebo (the track is set to be released in January), whose music transports you backwards and forward simultaneously, contributing to the overall ‘trip’.

Watch I’m Cosmic above.