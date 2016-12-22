Watch Santas take over New York in chilling new film

You’d have to be the most stoic of humans not to succumb to the excess that comes with the festive season. Director Austin Peter’s experimental short documentary, SANTACON, propels us into a world of heavy hedonism at an annual gathering of faux Father Christmas’ in downtown New York – and the excess gets, well, excessive. The cross section of people coming together from the tri-state area, attempting to disguise their differences and prejudices under red velvet cloaks with white fur trims slowly unfolds through the lenses of multiple cameras.

The film was shot two years ago, but in a U.S where Donald Trump is reigniting discussions around misogyny, race and war, the film is poignantly relevant. Enjoyment characters get from unhindered excess transforms into spatterings of civil disturbance, seedy sexualisation of women and sometimes straight-up violence. These images interwoven with voices shouting “America Baby!”, “to my brothers in Afghanistan and Iraq yo” and “fucking blacks”, imply that the mass merriment is simply a distraction for bored people oppressed by neoliberal capitalism. These are people who are caught in a system that encourages them to indulge in Christmas consumption, rather than engage with the rest of the world and their own consciences.