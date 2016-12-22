Trump supporters ‘attack LGBT activists at art space’

Activists attending an event at a New York art space have reportedly been attacked by people claiming to be supports of Donald Trump.

A group of men approached people leaving the ‘Decolonize This Place’ event, which was held at Artists Space over the weekend, and began chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump”, “Blue Lives Matter” and homophobic abuse, according to Hyperallergic. The activists from Artists Space responded with “fuck Trump” chants, before being physically assaulted.

Decolonize This Place is a positive action movement that’s pro-Palestine, anti-gentrification and works for indigenous and black equality.

At least seven people were injured in the attack, with some hospitalised after being tended to in Artists Space. One of the victims, Michael Basillas, revealed: “We spent fifteen minutes trying to defuse (the situation). They were adamant they were Trump supporters... and they made it clear where they stood.”

Caribou, who was also injured, told Medium: “The media is going to look at it like it’s the radical left versus the alt-right, but people can ostensibly see that the people that were targeted were queer, black, and non-cisgender.”

Speaking at a Shut It Down rally the following day, Basillas said: “Having a politician who is so open about violence directed toward marginalised communities gives them a gateway to not be policed on shit that they’re doing now. That’s why they are comfortable doing that.”

He also said that a police report had not been filed because they “don’t trust” the police.

In a statement, Artists Space said: “The board of directors of Artists Space is deeply shocked that attendees of the Decolonize This Place closing event this Saturday were attacked as they left Artists Space. We stand in opposition to the white supremacy, homophobia, and hatred that this incident embodied. The Decolonize This Place program has been of profound importance and will continue to have multiple resonances both at Artists Space and in New York; its urgency is only heightened by such attacks. We hope that all cultural institutions will stand with us in rejecting hate and intolerance.”