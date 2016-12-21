Wes Anderson announces new film: here’s how you can be in it

Wes Anderson has revealed his next cinematic venture, following on from his 2014 film Grand Budapest Hotel and his recent Christmas ad for H&M. His latest animated film will be titled Isle of Dogs and includes major castings like Yoko Ono, Greta Gerwig and Scarlett Johansson.

Speaking in a video post, the director said: “I’m here today to officially announce the start of my new film which is called Isle of Dogs. It’s an animated movie and we’re shooting it in England.”

Anderson discussed some of his beginning process, revealing that he has developed a character called Rex, played by Edward Norton. Brief clips showed some of the animated dogs. He also listed some of the cast members, including frequent collaborator Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand and more.

The director also detailed a competition that fans can enter to win a small part in the film, by donating to The Film Foundation, a charity dedicated to preserving movie heritage. He said: “We’re giving away I think some pretty nice prizes, the top one being an invitation to come visit us on our set where we’ll continue to be filming our story and even an opportunity to do a voice of, probably another dog, in the movie.”

Isle of Dogs is now going into production, though it has no release date set. Check out Crowdrise for more info.