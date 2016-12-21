YouTube star kicked off Delta flight ‘for speaking Arabic’

A YouTube star has allegedly been escorted off a Delta flight for speaking Arabic during a phone conversation.

Adam Saleh, who was speaking to his mother during the call, posted videos of the incident on his Twitter and Periscope accounts earlier this morning. According to him, other passengers had complained that they “felt uncomfortable” hearing the language, and had raised their concerns with flight attendants.

“They kicked us off the plane because a lady, because a lot of people felt uncomfortable,” Saleh told viewers. “Delta Air Lines just kicked us out for speaking Arabic.”

The vlogger – known for his viral pranks – was on the London to New York flight with his friend Slim Albaher. In one of the videos, he claims to a visible Delta flight attendant that the complaints were made by “six white people”.

“Are you serious? I'm about to cry right now,” he said in a clip. “You guys are racists. I cannot believe it. Because we said a word in a different language? And it's six white people against us bearded men?”

Saleh has since revealed that he was on the phone to his 66-year-old mother, who he claims to speak to before every flight. “She only speaks Arabic, so I was speaking to her in Arabic – it was a 30-second phone call,” he clarified in a follow-up interview. The YouTube star added that he was told to “speak English” by a woman sitting in the seat in front of him. “We feel uncomfortable – something happened in Germany,” she allegedly said.“ If they don’t leave, I leave.”

Delta has since released a statement confirming that “two customers” were removed from the flight. “Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort,” it read. “We're conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”

After going through a security check for a second time, Saleh was eventually rebooked onto another flight with a different airline.

Check out a video of the incident below: