Elf Kid, Loyle Carner and Hollie McNish partner with ASOS

“It’s been quite amazing to see how dramatic they’ve made breastfeeding sound,” Hollie McNish laughs, standing in a t-shirt and ripped jeans in front of a sold-out Cadogan Hall, a full orchestra behind her. She’s underselling herself somewhat – her fearsome, infectious poetry is impactful enough even without the dramatic swells of the Metropole Orkest, but put the two together and the result is something magical.

Perhaps “sold-out” is the wrong choice of words – the event tonight is entirely free. Deliberately so, McNish tells me afterwards, “so that it didn't discriminate on who could pay for a ticket, which is often the case with the arts.” For some in the crowd, as discovered through an impromptu survey of cheers, this is their first time at a poetry event. For even more, this is their first time seeing a live orchestra. For McNish, that alone makes the whole thing worthwhile.

Tonight is the first of three UK events made possible by the funding and support of the ASOS Supports Talent initiative, from online fashion destination, ASOS. The scheme hand-picked artists it believes in, and offered them the chance to “fast-forward their careers and bring their creative passions to life.” Though McNish’s career, after several viral videos, an album and two books of poetry, doesn’t particularly need fast-forwarding, the chance to perform her poetry in a new and innovative way is one she clearly relishes.

“Wow”, a poem inspired by her infant daughter’s body confidence (“she looked in this mirror and gawked at herself like the goddess that she is,” explains McNish as she introduces the poem), is transformed by the sparkling patter of plucked violins and cellos; “Embarrassed”, a lamentation of society’s shaming of breastfeeding, is made intense and dramatic, though the dash of humour in its multitude of layers remains.