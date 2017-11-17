The only photos you need to see from last month

Young Courtney Love, Bruce LaBruce’s personal photo diary, a spotlight on Iran’s hidden gay community and photos that capture the ecstasy of being a young Russian raver

Text Ashleigh Kane

DEREK RIDGERS TELLS THE UNKNOWN STORY BEHIND HIS 1981 PHOTO Derek Ridgers documentation of subculture spans four decades, but the group he found himself most drawn to was the Skinheads and his fascination began in 1979. Two years later, struck by a couple with their arms around each other, Ridgers took this photo at a house party in London’s Stoke Newington in the early 80s. Last month, he revealed the full story here.

Photography Derek Ridgers

HOW THE BODY HAS EVOLVED THROUGH FASHION PHOTOGRAPHY Trawling through an archive of just the past seven years, Holly Hay and Shonagh Marshall curated Posturing, in an exploration of how fashion impacts how we view the body. With a mixture of sexualisation to surrealism, photographers such as Coco Capitan, Brianna Capozzi, Tyrone Lebon and Johnny Dufort, amongst others, were included in the show.

Courtesy of Brianna Capozzi

INTIMATE PHOTOS EXPLORE IRAN’S HIDDEN GAY COMMUNITY With the freedom we enjoy in Britain, it’s easy to forget that there are places in the world where being gay is illegal. A new book titled There Are No Homosexuals In Iran lifts a lid on one such community in limbo. Fleeing Iran for the in-between, to Denizli, an industrial city in southwest Turkey, LGBTQ people wait until they are given permission to live elsewhere. Photographer Laurence Rasti documented their heartbreaking plight.

Photohraphy Laurence Rasti

BRUCE LABRUCE’S PHOTO-DIARY: THE STORIES BEHIND THE SCENES Bruce LaBruce held his first ever UK solo show last month, aptly titled The Haus of Bruce LaBruce. The show brought new, archive and never-before-seen works to London’s 46 Gallery. In celebration, we published LaBruce’s interview in Dazed’s Spring 2017 issue, where the auteur allowed us a flick through his photo diary, featuring Harmony Korine and Ryan McGinley.

Bruce LaBruce - photo diary

EARLY PHOTOS OF THE RADICAL WOMEN WHO CHANGED MUSIC FOREVER Will we ever tire of looking at archive photographs of Courtney Love and Kim Gordon? No. Which is why archivist and publisher Sam Knee’s photographs from music scenes past will always be given a welcome spot on Dazed. This latest book celebrates the “untypical girls” who pushed music into new realms for women.

Photography Brad Sigal

INTIMATE PHOTOS OF A ‘FAMILY’ OF SEX WORKERS IN BUDAPEST In 2008, after documenting teen detention centres in Budapest, Lilla Szász met two young sex workers, a couple, named Monica and Michael and she began to photograph them and their lives at home. They also shared a flat with a third sex worker named Alexander, who often dressed in drag. Over two years, Szász would return to hang out, talk, take pictures, sometimes she wouldn’t take any pictures, but what she documented over that period is a heart-wrenching story of a self-made family experiencing love, addiction, heartbreak, and loss.

© Lilla Szász: Mother Michael Goes to Heaven, part from series (2008-2010)

PHOTOS FROM THE CLUB THAT HELPED DEFINE NY’S 80S DRAG SCENE There is a plethora of documentation of the fabulous parties and club nights from New York in decades gone by. This beautiful hedonism is too often captured faceless, nameless and storyless – bodies writhing on a dancefloor. Clayton Patterson’s stunning portraits of the drag queens who worked the Pyramid Club offers a more intimate insight into this time and helps us remember who made New York history so historical.

Photography Clayton Patterson

ROGER BALLEN’S PHOTOGRAPHY WILL FUCK WITH YOUR MIND Roger Ballen recently released his monograph, Ballenesque, which takes us on a journey through his warped mind, his work and his references – spot the appreciation for Sigmund Freud. Ballenesque is full of “composed, surreal psychodramas” and in honour of its release, Dazed had the chance to get inside the artist’s head.

Courtesy of Roger Ballen

PHOTOS CAPTURING THE ECSTASY OF BEING A YOUNG RUSSIAN RAVER The conservatism of Russia clashes with its cutting-edge youth culture in this series by photographer and Gosha Rubchinskiy’s longtime collaborator, Sasha Mademuaselle. Heading to the Bolь festival, she captured teens in moments of rave euphoria and proved that freedom can be found in the simplest of things; music, dancing, togetherness.

Photography Sasha Mademuaselle

WHAT’S IT LIKE TO BE RAISED BY SAME-SEX PARENTS? Most conversations around LGBTQ parenting are often focused on that of the adults. However, Gabriela Herman flips this, by asking people who grew up with same-sex parents to share their experiences and stories in her new book, The Kids.