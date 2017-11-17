The art programme hoping to bring new life to Detroit

Over the summer three artists, Jose Mertz, Felicia Forte, and Steve Kim, temporarily moved into the city’s East Market to create a series of new works

Text Ashleigh Kane

Detroit is experiencing a cultural Renaissance. A city with a history marred by racial tensions, unemployment, a heavily decreasing population, and bankruptcy is now dubbed a place “for regeneration”. Red Bull’s House of Art is just one programme helping to inject life back into Downtown. Turning the gallery into a live-in residency programme, the House of Art acts as an incubator for local as well as national artists by providing accommodation, studio space and materials to create. Each residency then culminates in a free exhibition – curated by Matt Eaton. Over the summer, three artists, Jose Mertz, Felicia Forte, and Steve Kim temporarily moved into Detroit’s House of Art in the city’s East Market to create a series of works that were unveiled in August. As the exhibition closes and House of Art prepares to launch its next show, we catch up with Mertz, Forte, and Kim about their experiences with art and their impressions of Detroit.

JOSE MERTZ

Courtesy of the artist

Can you tell us about the works you've created for the show? Jose Mertz: The work created for the show was based around Eastern philosophy and images that are usually associated with Kung Fu and zen. I put my own twist on it, and embedded my own personal perspective on the mythology behind the work. I have images of dragons, praying mantises and tigers. You have a fascination with animals – are the creatures you choose symbolic? Or are they more used for aesthetic reasons? Jose Mertz: More symbolic than anything. Although they are incredibly fun to draw and flesh out, it's the particular creatures that I end up using are ones that have meaning to me. The dragon represents the unseen world. The tiger is more the world of matter and the cardinal world. The mantis is a spiritual guide through reality in a nutshell. Where do you draw your inspiration from when creating art? Jose Mertz: To this day, I still find inspiration in science fiction and the mystic arts. Things like sacred geometry, extraterrestrials, old tribal ways, manga animation... all kinds of things. I absorb from all directions and then try to make sense of it in my personal life and how it can translate to the general world through images. You're based in Miami, but spent time in the Red Bull Studio in Detroit for this residency programme. Tell us about your impressions of the Detroit art scene and what you learned? Jose Mertz: Detroit was a great experience for me. I was not sure what to expect but I came in town with an open mind and with the intent to create new work, which worked out great. It was a very hard working, down to earth vibe in Detroit, and I got to explore and create with no pressure and to take my time in a great facility. The art scene is very solid in Detroit. I saw amazing murals by artist friends of mine and when exhibitions came around, it was always a packed scene. What's next?

Jose Mertz: Right now I am preparing for Art Basel Miami in December. I will be showing with Thinkspace at Scope Miami and I will also be possibly working on a new mural. I also have some other illustration projects coming for next year in the world of film as well as music.

STEVE KIM

Courtesy of the artist

Can you tell us about your works in the show? Steve Kim: I had about 30 works, half based on personal photos and half based on film stills. I worked on large-scale oil paintings for the first time in several years ,as well as smaller pieces in watercolour and coloured pencil. You have said you enjoy working with 'byproducts' – can you tell us more about how you came to work this way? Steve Kim: I seem to have trouble coming up with things from scratch, such as creating or inventing. It’s easier to modify something that’s already there. So working from photos is important in that respect. I don’t have to think too much, I just need to observe and copy and wait for the inevitable disappointment and disenchantment that follows. The feeling of having seen it all, of having been there... that’s when I feel there’s something to do, something to modify, edit or fix. Tell us about how film inspires your work – and how you worked with it for this residency? Steve Kim: The original idea was to do some paintings based on horror films set in Detroit. A few years ago there were several that were set and shot in the city. One in particular, It Follows, left a lasting impression on me. However, once I was scrubbing through that movie and the others set in Detroit nothing really grabbed me, and I ended up working from other films more or less at random. Aside from film, where else do you draw your inspiration when creating art? Steve Kim: The figure. You're based in Mississippi but spent time in the Red Bull Studio in Detroit for this residency programme. Tell us about your impressions of the Detroit art scene and what you learned? Steve Kim: The street art scene is very cool. It was nice to walk around and see all the murals and public art especially.

FELICIA FORTE

Courtesy of the artist