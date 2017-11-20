Watch a fucked-up film written & narrated by Rose McGowan

“We are the freaks, fuck ups, aliens and outsiders – join us.” These are words to live and die by from London-based SORT, a creative studio which makes films, magazines, merch, and runs club nights. Embracing a dystopian (or utopia, depends on how you look at it) landscape, the duo behind it all, Joseph Delaney and Matt King, explain, “SORT is our attempt to present a version of the world built on true free expression.” To do so, they enlisted Rose McGowan as the High Priestess of issue 3, aka “The Cult Issue” – which was aptly launched on the night of the UK General Election – to write and narrate a short film. Speaking to Dazed in June, King said, “Rose came in because of the ‘Cult Issue’ theme. As some people may know she grew up in a sect called the Children of God.” Naturally, she felt like the ideal leader for SORT’s own cult: “Rose has also become very politically active and so we felt she was the perfect voice.”

“This film confronts the forces that try to drive that world-in-the-shadows out into the light of harsh inquisition” – SORT

The film confronts “the things that hide in plain sight”, such as “heteronormativity, cisnormativity, homogeneity” and lists these as the most terrifying threats to our creative freedoms. They add, “This film confronts the forces that try to drive that world-in-the-shadows out into the light of harsh inquisition.” Their antidote is “an unedited, no-holds-barred view of the world as we see it – a mystery-shrouded space filled with fetish clubs, noise music, and nudity. A world where deviancy is empowering and the narrative of normalcy is the real danger.” Watch above.

Directed by Joseph Delaney, fashion by Matt King, narration by Rose McGowan, noise scored by Naked and Never Worse