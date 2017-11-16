Russian riot art comes to London gallery

It’s been 100 years since the Russian Revolution, and while Saatchi Gallery’s latest exhibitions – Art Riot: Post-Soviet Actionism and Inside Pussy Riot – have no direct links to the historical events of February and October 1917, much of what is explored across them feels familiar. Fighting back against government censorship and police intervention are two such themes, with works from artists such as Pyotr Pavlensky (also spelled Petr), Oleg Kulik, Blue Noses Art Group, Arsen Savadov, AES + F, Vasily Slonov, and Pussy Riot being brought into the gallery. The show is made up of posters and slogans, video art, performance documentation, and staged photography and traverses the past 25 years to raise questions about artistic freedom in the Post-Soviet Union.

Part punk, part contemporary art, Pussy Riot is perhaps the most globally known name of the two coinciding exhibitions. Inside Pussy Riot is the group’s breakthrough immersive theatre experience and showcases a series of their works that stem from the 2012 performance of their song “Punk Prayer” in a Moscow cathedral. The appearance gained them global recognition and saw three members of the group arrested and two sent to prison for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred”. Since their release, members have dedicated themselves to the upholding of human and prisoner’s rights. Included is a series of posters that artists Lusine Djanyan and Alexei Knedlyakovsky made while Nadya Tolokonnikova was imprisoned.