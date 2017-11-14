Beautiful portraits show why Memphis is more than Elvis

When we think of Memphis, we immediately hear Elvis Presley’s soft rock and roll notes, we picture the height of his hair or the power of his cult following. But 40 years on from his death, how does The King’s legacy impact Memphis’ new wave youth culture?

With this curiosity in mind and the support of the Ace & Tate Creative Fund, London based photographer and founder and editor of Brick magazine, Hayley Louisa Brown, visited Memphis twice over two years to investigate the city’s legendary Graceland. “Graceland is an Elvis theme park, obviously without rides, that Elvis fans flock to like a religion”, says Brown. “I have always been really intrigued by it, especially being from the UK. I think people outside America have a really nostalgic, Americana induced vision of what that kind of America is and Elvis and Graceland are at the forefront of what fascinated me about this.” What she has produced is a new zine, Children of Graceland, and a coinciding exhibition at Protein Studios on November 17-19.

Interestingly, the majority of workers at Graceland are teenage Black African Americans, with little or no interest in Elvis. Brown became friends with the workers and through portraiture, captured their stories as a big focus of the project, shifting it from the romanticism of what was originally intended and urging viewers to gain a new, more politicised perspective on the city. “When I got there it was the strangest place I had ever been. In my romanticism of it, I forgot that it was a real place with real people and real stories.”