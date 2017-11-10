See the world’s most renowned photographers in one place

The 21st edition of Paris Photo has launched at the historic Grand Palais. With over 180 galleries and art book dealers on site, visitors can expect to find everything from documentary photography, to abstract, and stylised shoots. It’s an annual opportunity to see the world’s most renowned photographers under one roof. With works from icons and new wave photographers, such as Helmut Newton, Nobuyoshi Araki, Cindy Sherman and Francesca Woodman, as well as Harley Weir and Chad Moore, courtesy of galleries, museums and spaces from all over the world.

With Karl Lagerfeld as 2017’s guest of honour, visitors can see which works have been given his thumbs up by the designer and creative director courtesy of a signed sticker placed beside them. Patti Smith has also made her presence known, curating the Gagosian’s stand with a mixture of photographs from Robert Mapplethorpe, Peter Lindbergh, Diane Arbus and Cy Twombly.

It’s not only the Grand Palais which is exhibiting works, Paris’s Gare du Nord has also set up displays across its station to showcase the winners of this year’s discovery platform, the Carte Blanche Laureate, which includes George Selley, William Lakin, Leon Billerbeck, and Alexey Shlyk. Flick through the gallery above to see some of the highlights.

Eurostar supports Paris Photo 2017. The fair runs until Sunday 12 November at Grand Palais