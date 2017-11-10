Why we need absurdist art in uncertain times

While science oppresses delirium as a state of insanity, art gives it powerful life. Met Museum’s current show, Delirious Art: Art at the Limit of Reasons, proves that in this expanding dystopia, escapism and absurdism can be an important tool for harnessing new ways of thinking about – and changing – the spaces around us.

Waking up in today’s world feels like a fucking nightmare. Trump and his bigotry are now 365 days in power, Brexit is an absolute mess, the systematic oppression of women, PoC, the LGBT community is still incredibly prevalent and our beautiful planet is decaying. When these are the effects of rationality, can anyone have faith in reason?

Absurdist art will tell you no, and it’s this timeliness that was the impetus for curator Kelly Baum to create Delirious. With over 100 works from 62 artists, the show charters how some of the world’s best absurdist creations either defy or use rationality to destablise logical structures, give form to pure mental and emotional states, and to radicalise perceptions of reality. “Indeed, irrationality is in many respects the repressed other of art after 1950... Practicing hysteria, stimulating mania and cultivating lunacy were ways of revolting against an oppressive rationalism,” Baum writes in the show's catalogue. From Andy Warhol to Yayoi Kusama and Ana Mendieta, the works included allegorise the 1950-1980s era, where hyper-rational politics created a manic state of reality. “Delirium was one of the defining experiences of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, and it gave rise to delirious forms of art,” the curator continues.

The atrocities of World War II and the Cold War were some of the greatest human disturbances to occur during this time – caused by the rationality of Enlightenment and modernisation. “To the perfect storm of discombobulation… must also be added the widespread social and political unrest of the 1960s and 1970s," Baum writes. “These two decades witnessed the birth of the civil rights, anti-war, feminist, environmental, free speech, and gay liberation movements, all of them accompanied by protests, on the one hand, and brutal acts of retribution, on the other.” It’s havoc which sounds all too familiar.