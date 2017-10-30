The dark, obscure indie mag with a serious food fetish

In an age of control, it’s rare to hear something describe itself as “silly”. For the ever-refreshing GUT magazine, it’s a mission statement – albeit a temporary one. Speaking over email ahead of the release of issue 3, aka “The Food Issue”, editor Ami Evelyn Hughes clarifies, “I don’t want GUT to be ‘silly’ at all but this issue has naturally taken that direction – just this one time.” She also says that fans can still expect “a lot of dark and obscure material.”

Described as “anti-fashion” and “anti-modern”, contributors such as Joshua Gordon, Joyce NG, Ben Freeman and Dexter Lander have created features that take the form of vomit art, a foot fetish, a woman made from dough, processed meats and boiled eggs, food therapy, and adult breastfeeding, to name a few. “I’d like people to be entertained and inspired,” explains Hughes. Perfectly timed to launch on Halloween, (that’s Tuesday October 31) from 6-9pm at London’s Sang Bleu, Hughes promises snacks and tunes included. To work up your appetite, flick through a preview of the mag above and keep an eye out for GUT at Offprint Paris next month as well as merch and an exhibition announcement in the near future.

Find out more about the launch event here and pre-order issue 3 here