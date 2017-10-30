Magnum and Aperture are now offering $100 prints

Two of photography’s heavyweights are teaming up to help you build up your art collection. Back with its famous Square Print Sale – the fourth and final in a series of print sales that pay tribute to Magnum’s founders – the agency collaborates with Aperture to offer incredible over 100 photo prints for $100 each. The theme, “Great Journeys”, honours Magnum co-founder George Rodger, whose experiences photographing the horrors of World War II would lead him to travel the world in search of “hope and humanity”. Now, seven decades later, a selection of both Magnum and Aperture lensmen and women have been chosen to help celebrate his spirit and legacy by offering a range of important and inspiring human experiences captured both home and away. Photographers include Alex Webb, Pieter Hugo, Mary Ellen Mark, Viviane Sassen, Jamel Shabazz, Joel Meyerowitz, and so many more.

Below, Webb shares an image he took in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2001, and the story behind it.

“More often than not, I had to lose my way in order to find my most successful photographs” – Alex Webb

“Over the course of seven years – from 1998 to 2005 – I wandered the streets of Istanbul, from Cihangir to Ayvansaray, from Üsküdar to Altınşehir, from Kadıköy to the ancient Theodosian walls. Meandering its warren of winding streets and riding its ferries, I found that serendipity guided me – in its roundabout way. More often than not, I had to lose my way in order to find my most successful photographs. In 2001, I remember crossing the Sea of Marmara after a frustrating series of missed ferries and lost opportunities – a typical afternoon for a street photographer. In the fading light, I thought I was done for the day, and was considering ordering a tea to help fend off the brisk sea air. Then something caught my eye: an older Turkish man, lost in thought, framed by the pink-purple glow of dusk. His reverie had a kind of mysterious weight to it – hard-to-define, yet almost palpable. In that moment, I slowly began to understand – at least visually – Orhan Pamuk’s notion of ‘hüzün,’ an untranslatable word that suggests a rich and complicated melancholy that’s unique to Istanbul, the writer’s birthplace and one of the most astonishingly beautiful cities in the world, a place that seems haunted by its past, and, these days, beleaguered by its present.”