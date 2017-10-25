Capturing moments of freedom at raves in Kiev

We all know that a truly great party is about a fleeting shared experience, which often comes in the early hours of the morning. The time and space where it happens are shaped by many factors; by the tunes and location, by history and youth culture. Altogether, it creates a lasting trace in the legacy of club culture, like the UK’s pioneering open-air raves of the 90s or Berlin in the 00s. We carefully study those moments through the grainy footage uploaded on YouTube, but thankfully there is always a place for reinvention. For the emerging generation staying up through the night in Kiev, the only time is now. In their book Wake Up Nights – launching Friday 27 October at The Store Studios, hosted by Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack – photographers Max von Gumppenberg and Patrick Bienert documented the unseen side of the Ukrainian capital – the raves, the tender mornings and the faces of its new generation.

“I remember my first impression of Kiev, it was a bit like going back in time,” Patrick Bienert remembers. “I was immediately fascinated by people and by how open they were. I really felt at home. It was also about fun – having fun again and feeling free and I haven’t felt like this for a long time.” The photographers first came to Kiev in 2015, after travelling around the Black Sea and visiting the Ukrainian seaside town of Odessa. “Kiev felt super exciting, particularly the nightlife,” Bienert adds. “It felt like back in the days, like Berlin ten years ago. We did several fashion projects there and I started taking pictures on the side. The time we spent there, over the course of two years, eventually became this book.”

“Rave is the space where you can escape from all your problems” – Max von Gumppenberg and Patrick Bienert

Bienert and von Gumppenberg have been collaborators for over a decade, contributing to notable titles such as Dazed, AnOther Magazine, and Re-Edition, and many others. Even before the rise of the post-Soviet fashion aesthetics, they travelled extensively around Eastern Europe and shot editorials in Belgrade, Tiraspol, and Odessa. Their work specifically pays close attention to the history and context of the place – which shows in their visual study of Kiev.

2015 was special for the city and the country. The revolution of 2014 saw a new generation fighting to have a say in their future by opposing the corrupt government. In the wake of the revolution financial crisis, the energy was palpable, and the new wave in art, photography, fashion and rave began to emerge. In 2014, Slava Lepsheev started his night Cxema as a way to fill the post-revolution nightlife void. Something he’d designed as a small party for friends over the years grew into an internationally-renowned rave phenomenon. Disused factory buildings, former offices and graffiti-covered riverbanks were appropriated by ravers. The homegrown independent music scene was on the rise as was the dedication to spend the nights (and often days) immersed in beats.