At the latest Dazed and Huawei Secret Lectures gathering, a group of Parisian creatives meet to discuss how to forge your own path

Text Dazed Digital

Last Thursday, Dazed and Huawei took their series of Secret Lectures to Paris. In the iconic club Le Castel, panelists asked themselves how to find a balance between a hands-on creative process and the limitless playground that is social media. The conversation was introduced by Paralympic champion slash musician Arnaud Assoumani and mediated by WAD Magazine art director Alex Sossah. They were joined by Pigalle’s Stéphane Ashpool, Marie Madec, curator and founder of Sans Titre, Ill Studio’s Thomas Subreville & Léonard Vernhet, while after the talk Parisian DJs and sound designers Agathe Mougin and Wladimir Schall brought the party. Here’s what we learned from the discussion from those inspiring the next generation about the various paths to becoming a pop culture provocateur.

NEVER SETTLE FOR LESS Arnaud Assoumani kicked off the talk with a poignant statement: “All my all life I’ve heard people telling me what I could do and not do, now here I am”. Born without a forearm, Arnaud never allowed anyone to define his worth. He pushed the boundaries – not only is he a Paralympic champion but he’s also a brilliant musician called Jariath mixing electro and funk in a retrofuturistic fashion under the name Jariath. “Quitting my job at the gallery allowed me to visualise exactly what I wanted,” began Marie Madec. “Working there I was only good to serve coffees and do copies. I wanted to be in contact with artists, presenting their work in the best conditions,” she added. “As a student my grades were pretty bad,” recalled Alex Sossah. “I quit high school, never went to college...but nevertheless it motivated me even more”. NETWORK BY TRAVELLING AND USING TECHNOLOGY “My year abroad in California introduced me to a new scene, it was definitely a life-changing experience and a turning point, I met a lot of people there,” said Marie Madéc as the panellists discussed the importance of travelling. “Sometimes the magic happens years later with people you have met abroad, you have to be patient,” said Stéphane, who used to visit the US through a student exchange programme. All panellists agreed that social media is definitely a way to create a borderless community of like-minded people, but Alex Sossah pointed out that “networking up is cool and all but you need to look right next to you too, connect with people younger than you too”.