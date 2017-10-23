Yayoi Kusama implements 30-second selfie rule at exhibition

Yayou Kusama is probably the most Intagrammed artist out there. If your selfie of you standing inside the Infinity Rooms doesn’t get posted then were you even there? Earlier this year, one of Kusama’s pumpkin sculptures was damaged by an exhibition attendee desperate for that perfect pic, an incident that probably led to Kusama banning photography in the room showing ‘All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins (2016), which features more than 60 pumpkins lit by LED and displayed on a black glass floor.

Now, Kusama has implemented further selfie rules at her latest exhibition, ‘Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors’ at the Broad in LA. Guests are only allowed 30 seconds in each part of the exhibit. The exhibition consists of six kaleidoscopic “Infinity Mirror Rooms”, small spaces that combine light and mirrors. The rule is not so much to cut down on selfie-taking, but more to increase the amount of people that can pass quickly through the exhibition’s doors, due to huge demand. So no more hanging around for over five minutes getting your exhausted partner to take endless photos of you in the hope you’ll break 100 faves.

Tickets for the exhibition went on sale in September and all 90,000 $25 tickets sold out within hours. Standby tickets are available for $30, and the ticket price includes admission to the Infinity Rooms, 60 paintings and sculptures by Kusama, and photographs of her “Happenings” in New York among other archival materials. The exhibition has already taken place at two North American locations, and in Washington, DC the museum’s attendance reached 475,000 visitors.

A small group of influencers were the first allowed entry to the exhibition, which isn’t surprising – part of the draw of the art is the opportunity to take mirror pictures Myspace-style in the Infinity Rooms.

The exhibition is on view at The Broad in Los Angeles October 21, 2017 – January 1, 2018. A limited number of standby tickets are available on a first come first served basis.