Do you want to work with Jenny Holzer?

The artist Jenny Holzer is on the lookout for somebody to help her in her studio – the job description describes the role as “fast-paced” and “high-profile”. She is seeking a “detail-oriented generalist-type studio assistant”; the lucky applicant’s primary area of responsibility would be to “support the artist and project managers through research, visualization and understanding of artistic concepts via information gathering, organising, sharing and storing”.

While many of the tasks are admin-related, for a fan of Holzer’s work, this job would likely be an exciting insight into her process. The responsibilities would include “maintaining and updating project calendars, organizing and tracking text research, processing vendor invoices and updating project budgets, proofing documents, general and very specific research related to artwork fabrication and conceptual ideation, and any other areas where assistance is needed”.

Holzer is a creative visionary – known for her cult pieces Truisms (1977-87), political painting and collaborations with Helmut Lang. Naturally, a lot of people are going to be stoked at the thought of working with her.

So does all that sound like your dream job? It could be yours – providing you live in the U.S, have a full time degree, and are “analytical, self-motivated, and self-aware, with the ability to anticipate and plan accordingly, and to report quickly and accurately”. The job description adds that, much like in Holzer’s work, “unwavering honesty and confidentiality are essential”.

