The only photos you need to see from last month

Growing up gay in one of Israel’s strictest cities, capturing West Africa’s rebels and dreamers of the 60s and 70s, and Rose McGowan shares her thoughts on an iconic image from Nan Goldin

Text Ashleigh Kane

THE UNSUNG HERO WHO CAPTURED WEST AFRICA’S REBELS & DREAMERS Sory Sanlé’s black and white portraits capture the zeitgeist of West Africa in the 60s and 70s. Occasionally overshadowed by his contemporaries, Malick Sidibé, Seydou Keïta, and Samuel Fosso, Sanlé’s work is no less deserving of the same praise – which is why we put together this guide on what you need to know about the underground photographer. His work is on show in London until 27 October.

Photography Sory Sanlé, courtesy of Reel Art Press

ROSE MCGOWAN ON NAN GOLDIN’S ‘AMANDA IN THE MIRROR’ To introduce a new photography series on Dazed Digital titled Basic Instinct, we asked Rose McGowan to give us her first thoughts on an iconic image by New York’s Nan Goldin.

Photography Nan Goldin

MEET SEVEN MEN WHO BELIEVE THEY ARE THE NEXT JESUS Few people can claim to have seen the second-coming of Christ, but when Magnum photographer Jonas Bendiksen set out across the world for a new series – now book – The Last Testament, that’s exactly what he found. Seven of them, to be precise. The book, featured on Dazed Digital alongside an interview with Bendiksen, is a fantastic insight into the power of belief.

© Jonas Bendiksen/Magnum Photos

JAMIE HAWKESWORTH COMES FULL CIRCLE WITH HUGE NEW EXHIBITION Jamie Hawkesworth’s epic solo show in Amsterdam is a full-circle exploration into the extent of his photography. From his first project, Preston is my Paris (2010), to his solo show this past April at Red Hook Gallery, New York, and his travels to Congo and Colombia. His fashion work – from Miu Miu to JW Anderson – is also on display. Hawkesworth described it as a “welcome opportunity to think deeply about the bodily experience of photography.”

Photography Jamie Hawkesworth

MARTIN PARR: WE DON’T APPRECIATE BRITISH PHOTOGRAPHY ENOUGH Last month, Martin Parr announced his latest venture – the opening of his own foundation and a place to elevate homegrown talent. Speaking with Dazed Digital, he expressed concerns over our lack of support for British photographers. “I think the art world in this country doesn’t truly appreciate how good British photography is”, he explains. “In a sense, I’m taking up some of the things the state hasn’t done very well,” he told us. Read the full interview here.

Photography Martin Parr/Magnum Photos

THE PHOTOGRAPHERS THAT SHONE A LIGHT ON AMERICA’S OUTSIDERS Photography has always been a tool of empowerment. Never more so than in socially and politically turbulent times. From 1960-1990, America underwent several moments that made history – the Civil Rights Movement, Women’s Liberation, Vietnam War (and its subsequent protests), the financial crash of the early 70s and the shattering of the illusion of the ‘American Dream’. Photographers such as Mary Ellen Mark, Bruce Davidson, William Eggleston and Ming Smith, amongst others, were there, camera in hand, to capture it all. Their work features in the group show States of America, on now at Nottingham Contemporary until 26 November.

© Eggleston Artistic Trust. Courtesy David Zwirner, New York/London and Wilson Centre for Photography

GROWING UP GAY IN A STRICT, ULTRA-ORTHODOX ISRAELI CITY Photographer Benyamin Reich’s exploration into the gay community in Bnei Brak is a beautiful study in Judaism’s homoerotic roots and the difficulties that Israel’s LGBTQ+ community faces on a daily basis. The Berlin-based artist, who grew up in the strict, Ultra-Orthodox city, revealed to us his own personal battles with his identity – and his impetus for documenting others who might be experiencing the same oppressions – explaining, “I was always told, ‘It’s your bad urge and you have to fight it. You are straight, God made you straight, you have to fight it’.”