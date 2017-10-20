Last Tuesday, Dazed and Huawei hosted their first in a series of Secret Lectures – as part of an ongoing collaboration to promote the relationship between creativity and tech. In the echoing chambers of an abandoned power station, panellists explored the rise and importance of alternative voices in the media today.

Susie Bubble, the founder of The Style Bubble blog, gal-dem magazine's Liv Little, Olya Kuryshchuck of design hub and magazine Granary 1 and John Holt from Law Magazine discussed guerrilla journalism with Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack.

The conversation touched on the importance of diversity within the media, the need to ignore negative voices and served as a reminder that we have full control in presenting our point of view – with technology playing a defining role in the creation of our personal platforms.

After the lecture, the BBZ gang and James Massiah played Vogue, Bashment and The Streets, ending the evening with style.

Here are five things we learned:

THE WAY MAGAZINES BEGIN ARE ALMOST UNIFORMLY UNCOOL

“I would love to have some really cool story but I was actually really, really lonely. I came from Ukraine and I couldn’t really speak English. I was really uncool,” said Olya Kuryshchuk about the beginnings of Granary 1, which operates as a global support network for young fashion designers as well as a 650-page magazine. gal-dem was also founded out of a sense of loneliness, said Liv Little. “I didn’t know any other brown women existed in Bristol. I wanted to find other women like me who had similar interests and to create this vague community of all the friends I wished I had.”

The reality is that creativity doesn’t always come from a place of vision, often it’s from a place of necessity. John Holt said that he “grew up reading the Argos catalogue”, to laughs from the audience, and even though he tapped into the fashion industry later in life, when he started LAW, he felt like there wasn’t anyone talking to him and his friends back home. “If I put something in there that’s too pretentious and elitist and they don’t understand it then that’s not any progress,” he said.

ALWAYS UTILISE TECHNOLOGY

The millennial generation are often criticised for being sucked into their phones and having short attention spans. But Susie Bubble, a social media influencer, thinks these labels are unfair. “Speed is a bit of a cliched thing to levy on a generation. To say that we don’t have the time to read longform or digest things is untrue. With speed corners can be cut, but I think with the tools that are at our disposal what we create doesn’t necessarily need to be throwaway,” she said.

Little agreed: “We’re not just grabbing content from anywhere, we’re carefully curating it.” And, despite the fact that LAW's online presence is limited, Holt added: “There is news that it is important that it is quick fire. There’s a difference between LAW and the Evening Standard. One’s quick, rapid fire. One’s supposed to be cherished and looked after. It’s not something to be afraid of.”

After Hack pointed out that Bubble was “a pioneer of the idea of the individual as media” and “a mobile phone on the go being a media in itself”, Bubble also spoke about how she “hates the connotations of being called a media influencer or blogger” because of the cynicism around that part of the industry. Even so, she added later in the conversation, she’s trying to own it.