Get down to IDEA’s pop-up at Comme Trading Museum tonight

Tucked away down a cobbled street off Paris’s fashionable Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré lies the Comme des Garçons Trading Museum – a retail concept created by designer Rei Kawakubo, where looking is just as encouraged as purchasing. In addition to all the window shopping, the venue has played host to a number of launches – including one tonight, during the final fracas of Paris Fashion Week.

Tonight's event celebrates not only one, but two books being published by IDEA. The first is Drew Jarrett’s 1994, spotlighting the hair stylist-turned-photographer who documented his collaborations with faces like Milla Jovovich during the 90s, a time he claims was, “More free, less restricted, with little thought to constraints and the realities of life.” The intimate and unseen portraits that are included in the book are from early in his career and include the likes of Stella Tennant and Kate Moss.

The second book is Mark Borthwick’s No Mark – a series of small publications that have been photocopied from his previous works Synthetic Voices and Margiela 2000-1. They come in a heat sealed packet, with four posters including Borthwick’s AW16 Balenciaga campaign – the first after Demna Gvasalia took over the role as artistic director. The photographer’s style is romantic and occasionally humorous, revealing familiar faces including Chloe Sevigny and Genesis P-orridge in different lights. More recently, Borthwick shot Sofia Coppola for the cover of Dazed’s Summer issue.

Both books will be available online from Friday, however, if you want yours early (or just fancy a drink and the opportunity to meet the photographers, who will both be in attendance for an exclusive signing) then get yourself down there. Don’t forget to do a bit of window shopping while you’re there!

Released with a signing by Mark Borthwick and Drew Jarrett at Comme des Garçons Trading Museum, Paris on October 2 from 6-8pm.